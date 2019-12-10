French companies picked for 50-year University of Iowa utility lease

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) –Two French companies would pay the University of Iowa more than $1.1 billion to secure the rights to operate its utility system for the next 50 years under a proposal released Tuesday.

The Iowa Board of Regents is meeting Tuesday to consider approving the deal with a newly-formed consortium made up of energy company ENGIE and investor and asset manager Meridiam.

Gov. Kim Reynolds told the regents that it is a “historic day for higher education in Iowa.”

She called it an innovative approach that will create revenue that help finance the school’s strategic plan. Critics have called the deal risky.

