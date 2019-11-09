Freedom Park Day proclamation & donation in South Sioux City

Monday may be Veteran’s Day, but a Siouxland community celebrated its own holiday Friday.

A proclamation from the mayor of South Sioux City made Friday Freedom Park Day. It also marks another step closer to the completion of the Freedom Park Communication Center. The Freedom Park board receiving an $8,000 check from the South Sioux City chamberettes Friday.

Park officials say the donation helps the project get closer to being the park they imagined.

“Twelve years ago when the temporary wall at hills came here at the soccer complex, that was the genesis of this dream for Siouxland Freedom Park. We’re a lot closer than we were then and we’ll get there.” Mike Newhouse, the President of Freedom Siouxland Park, Inc said.

However, the communication center still needs about half a million dollars before crews can begin construction.

“Our goal is to raise the communities level that they know is here. We need the whole circle of our Siouxland area to focus on Freedom Park because it is for everybody and in the areas that surround us,” Chamberettes member Cleo Harder said.

And while plans aren’t finalized, the new center will go up near the Vietnam memorial wall.