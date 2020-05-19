Fourth NDCS inmate tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced on Monday that a fourth inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the inmate is assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O).

That individual was identified as a close contact of another inmate who tested positive for the virus and has been under quarantine.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said contact tracing will be conducted to identify other people who had close contact with the person who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All four of the NDCS inmates who tested positive for the virus are from CCC-O.

As of May 19, there have been 10 staff members at NDCS who tested positive for COVID-19.