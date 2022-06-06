FORT DODGE, IOWA (WHO) — A Fort Dodge Police officer is on paid leave pending the results of an investigation into a hit-and-run crash.

According to a news release from the police department, officers were called to the intersection of Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue in rural Webster County on a report of a crash at 6:27 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers say one of the vehicles involved left the scene. No one was injured.

The Fort Dodge Police Department says, via its press release, that due to “information developed during this investigation” the department has placed Sergeant Bryce Presswood on paid administrative leave.

The release does not say how Presswood is involved in the investigation. The department says it is deferring all questions about the matter until the completion of its investigation.

Presswood is a School and Community Resource Officer within the department, according to their website.