Fort Dodge man sentenced to federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Fort Dodge man has been sentenced to at least 17 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.

Tate Owen Steburg, 48 or Fort Dodge, Iowa, received his prison term on August 23 after pleading guilty on March 6, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. Steburg had previously been convicted of two felony drug trafficking convictions in the Iowa District Court.

According to documents, at his plea hearing, Steburg admitted that from 2017 through February 2018, he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine in the Fort Dodge area.

Steburg also had two separate transactions in January 2018, where Steburg sold about four ounces of methamphetamine, and on another occasion sold a firearm to an individual cooperating with law enforcement. It was later determined that the firearm had been stolen in Calhoun County, Iowa in a burglary/ arson case.

Steburg was sentenced in Sioux City to 208 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a ten-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Steburg is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

