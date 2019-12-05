Fort Dodge man found guilty of murder in 2 brothers’ deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtroom Gavel_1542058166401.jpg-54710709.jpg

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) – A jury has found a Fort Dodge man guilty of murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of two Fort Dodge brothers following a three-week trial.

The Messenger reports that 28-year-old Tanner King was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 34-year-old El Dominic and 37-year-old Marion Rhodes on Oct. 22, 2018.

Police say Dominic’s body was found in an alley and his older brother’s body was found in a nearby apartment parking lot.

Police say King also fired a shot at another man but missed.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios