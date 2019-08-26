Former united flight 232 pilot, Al Haynes passes away at 87

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Former united flight 232 pilot, Captain Al Haynes has died Sunday at the age of 87.

Few details have been released regarding Hayne’s death. KCAU has confirmed that he had been in the hospital recently and moved to assisted living.

Haynes is responsible for saving the lives of 184 people during the nearly impossible crash landing of flight 232 on July 19th, 1989. Since the crash, Haynes worked as a speaker sharing his story with the public and airline workers in hopes of preventing future tragedies.

One of those who worked closely with Haynes in the days following the crash was Woodbury county emergency service manager Gary Brown. Who says even after that tragic day, Haynes actions continued to saved lives.

“His lessons learned that he shared across the globe have encouraged people to get prepared and to have an emergency plan and to be ready. That story that he tells is very powerful and I know there are communities all around the world that are better prepared today and that’s Al’s legacy,” says Brown.

Haynes would have been 88-years-old next Saturday.