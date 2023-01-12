SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Buena Vista Beavers men’s basketball team has totaled seven wins so far this season, matching the pace the Beavers were on last year as BVU finished third in the American Rivers Conference standings a year ago, with one Siouxland star leading the way.

Former South Central Calhoun Titan and current Buena Vista junior Zane Neubaum has been the focal point of the BVU team this season as he leads the Beavers in scoring and is second in the conference, averaging over 20 points per game.

The two-time All-Conference selection has recorded 20 or more points in six games this season, highlighted by his career-best 44-point performance in the Beavers’ win against Greenville in November.

Both Neubaum and head coach Trevor Johnson credited the success from the junior making the most of his opportunities.

“I’ve been putting in the work in the offseason. My parents helped me a lot getting into the gym and I’ve been able to play more aggressive. My teammates and coaches have allowed me to put the ball in my hands in good positions and they let me attack and get downhill and that’s where good things have happened,” Neubaum said.

“As a freshman and sophomore, he did a lot of good things for us. He’s been on the All-Conference team twice. But coming into this year, having those guys graduate…He’s diversified what he’s doing on the floor for us,” Johnson added.