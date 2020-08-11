Former police officer facing child injury charges

ROUND ROCK, Texas – A former Temple Police officer is now facing charges of injury to a child.
Former Police Officer Jerrod McCoy was arrested on Friday, August 7th in Williamson County.
McCoy resigned from his position with the Department on Tuesday, August 4th.
He is no longer a City of Temple employee and was not an employee at the time of his arrest.
He had been a Temple Police Officer since 2015.
The criminal investigation was conducted by the Round Rock Police Department.
The Temple Police Department was not involved in that investigation and we will have more information when it becomes available.
Latest Stories
- Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight
- Scuffles erupt outside California church holding indoor service without masks, despite judge’s ban
- Back to school: Lawmakers debate safest options for students, teachers as schools prepare to reopen
- Digital Exclusive: What you need to know about Digital Eye Strain
- Siouxland Forecast: August 10, 2020