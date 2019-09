The former Siouxland mayor accused of sexual abuse has been placed on probation for a year.

Dwayne Schutt, 63, the previous mayor of Randolph, Nebraska, plead no contest to one count of felony child abuse.

Schutt is accused of touching a girl inappropriately between August 2011 and May 2013. He also faces four counts of third degree sexual abuse of a child. That trial is set for later this month.