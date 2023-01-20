A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Des Moines metro firefighter was sentenced to federal prison Friday on child pornography charges.

James Dean Gathercole, 55, of West Des Moines was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography.

According to court records, Gathercole uploaded an image of child pornography to an online chat room that contained 72 members in May of 2020. Investigators also found at least five videos and two images of child porn on his phone in Sept. 2020.

Gathercole was ordered to serve a seven year term of supervised release and pay $40,000 in fines in addition to his prison sentence.

Gathercole was a firefighter at departments in the Des Moines area up until 2020.