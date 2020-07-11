Forecast 7/11/2020

Good afternoon Siouxland, after the round of storms to the NE expect calmer and clear weather going into tonight. The overnight low will be in the low 60’s with winds from the NW close to 5 mph. Tomorrow we can expect a similar day with a high in the mid 80’s and shifting winds initially from the North then South close to 5 mph.

Warmer weather is in store for Monday, nut attached is potential for another round of storms overnight. We can expect a cool off for a few days before seeing those temperature rise again later into the week.