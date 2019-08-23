Forbes lists City of Sioux City as top employer

Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2019 has selected the City of Sioux City as a top ranking employer.

The list is based on a survey of 80,000 working Americans. Sioux City officials say they’re humbled to be included on this list.

“We try to create a positive work environment for the city. Obviously great benefits because it’s a government entity. But we have a lot of different departments who wear a lot of different hats and so, you know, you’re thinking about people like that so you take pride in your position and that’s ultimately what we want is for our employees to take pride in what they do,” Sioux City Communications Specialist Anne Westra said.

Westra says the city is currently recruiting for several positions. You can learn more about the openings and how to apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/siouxcity.