Foods to help boost your mood

(KCAU) – If the stress of the current situation has caused you to dig through the pantry, there are some foods that can help boost your mood while still being healthy.

Green veggies like spinach and broccoli are not only filling, but they are packed with vitamins that assist the brain’s feel-good chemicals.

Whole grains can provide an energy boost but watch out for high-sugar breads.

If you are craving something sweet and that apple just isn’t cutting it, a few bites of chocolate is alright.

Latest Stories