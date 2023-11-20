PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Floyd Valley Foundation earned a record amount at their past fundraiser.

On November 11, the Floyd Valley Foundation hosted its 8th annual Wine and Craft Beer tasting event, themed Lights of Love, in the Century Hall on the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.

This year proved to be a record-setting year, raising $100,000 in net proceeds to support the Maternal Health Renovation Project.

“It was amazing evening to continue to raise funds for The Maternal Health Department renovation. Thank you again to our sponsors and everyone that came out to have a fun evening with the Floyd Valley Foundation. This event continues to surpass our expectations and we are thankful for such a giving community,” stated Dustin Wright, CEO.

Participants were able to enjoy select wines, craft beers, food, music, the silent and live auctions, and the new addition of a dessert dash.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of the community and businesses who contributed in helping to make this a record setting event year,” stated Amy Harnack, Foundation Manager. “This event is one of the largest fundraisers for the Foundation and we appreciate those that continue to volunteer, donate to and attend each year!”

For more information about the Floyd Valley Foundation or how to make a contribution, contact the Foundation Manager at 7125463348 or amy.harnack@floydvalley.org