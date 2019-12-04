Florida veteran get a Christmas surprise for his home

MIAMI, FL (KCAU) – A Florida veteran got a pretty awesome surprise for Christmas this year.

As a news camera was rolling, a local Vietnam veteran gets a very special surprise.

When Robert Delgado left home on Monday, he had no idea his house will be wrapped up with this much holiday cheer when he returned.

“There’s no words, you know, it’s it’s um, very emotional, very,” said Delgado, Veteran.

Delgado wiping away tears at the sight of the led lights and inflatable decorations, all thanks to Florida Power and Light Company (FPL).

These volunteers turned out, spending hours, transforming Delgado’s home for the holidays.

And by Monday evening, this was a finished product. A Winter Wonderland, South Florida style.

“I think the best thing about the holidays is the giving back, right. So we hope that he sees how thankful we are to him for serving our country and protecting our country,” said Mariela Quintanilla, FPL.

The bright lights really bringing the boost for Delgado in the weeks before Christmas.

His health issues have kept him from decorating.

And the couple’s kids who were able to facetime for the big reveal won’t be home for the holidays this year.

“My kids cannot be here this Christmas, so um…we weren’t planning anything just and he is feeling very bad, so this is just a beautiful gift,” said Ofelia Delgado, Robert’s wife.

But now thanks to FPL volunteers from Miami High, the Delgado’s are definitely in the Christmas spirit.

And they say it’s a shining example of what the season is really about.

“Beautiful, beautiful, thank you, thank you very much,” said Robert Delgado.