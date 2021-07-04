Florida officials announce plans to demolish remaining structure of Surfside condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (KCAU) – Engineers at the surfside condominium collapse announced Saturday the remaining structure still left standing will be demolished as early as Sunday.  

Authorities say the condition of the building puts crews working below at risk. So far, 22 people are confirmed dead and 122 remain unaccounted.  

“We’re doing everything we can to move forward with demolition as soon as we have a final path to do so. We have experts right now on site evaluating and the contract has been signed for the demolition to begin,” said Mayor Daniella Levine.  

Another building in north Miami Beach was condemned by the city’s building and zoning department after it was also deemed unsafe.  

300 residents were evacuated.  

