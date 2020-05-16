Florida neighbor tries to deal with peacock problem

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Some residents in a Florida neighborhood say it’s time for some of their noisy, messy neighbors to get evicted. At least 50 peacocks call Hillside Terrace in east Brandon home.

What can be done when 50, large peacocks choose your yard to call home? You may be surprised to find that in Brandon, Florida, these birds could have more rights than the residents, leaving some residents to question the county’s animal ordinance.

Lindsey Reed, a resident of the neighborhood, hears the birds outside her window. Nothing drowns out the sound of dozens of peacocks during mating season.

“We wake up to the cawing. And then we wake up to them landing on the roof, and it’s constant thud for about an hour, and then they move down the line and then they start kind of like gathering to go feed.

The birds make themselves right at home.

Hillside Terrace has been home to peacocks for years. Someone even put up a peacock crossing sign. But what started with a few birds has turned into yards filled with the birds as the population multiplies every mating season.

The noise is maddening, but it’s the mess they leave behind that has neighbor fred woodring fed up.

“Well, they do their business in the yard, along the house, on the roof all the noise,” said neighborhood resident Fred Woodring.

Another resident, Lauren Tanner, said she can’t sleep more than six hours a night and is trying to sell her house.

“Yeah, I love the neighborhood. I love the people around here. I love the atmosphere, but I am not a fan of peacocks,” she said.

The neighbors said the local government turned them away. Code enforcement said that since no one claims these birds as pets, they can’t require them to be contained. Fish and Wildlife officials said they can’t help because the birds aren’t classified as wildlife.

County officials have failed to enact any ordinance to help neighborhoods overun with peacocks.

“I’m just perplexed because I feel like if it was a different animal they would you know kind of take care of it. I don’t understand. I wish more people could see the destruction that you know occurs around here,” Reed said.

“A spokesman for Hillsborough County said “there’s no government solution” and residents would be on their own to relocate birds, at around $100 a bird.