Florida man wakes up from three month COVID-19 coma

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPBF) – Diagnosed with COVID-19 in April, Vlad Laroche was hospitalized ever since, but he doesn’t remember much of it; he was in a coma.

Vlad Laroche said when he first woke up at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, he thought he’d been out for about a day. He was worried about his car payment and his mortgage, then he saw the date and realized he’d been in a coma for about three months.

“I’m thankful to God. He made it happen. He brought me back,” said Laroche.

“God touched him, picked him up with his own hands, and got him home,” said his brother, Paul Laroche.

Doctors at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center said they had to be creative as they worked for months to keep him alive.

“We just kept faith. We just kept facing challenges, and every time we had a new challenge, we had to come up with a new solution,” said his doctor, Dr. Ribal Darwish.

One of those solutions is something called a Hemolung, a machine that allows lungs to rest and heal.

They also used a medication called Dornase Alpha, normally used on Cystic Fibrosis patients.

Doctors said they’re the only ones using it again COVID-19, and they hope other hospitals are paying attention.

“I think many lives can be saved if they are going to utilize some of the treatments that we are utilizing here at Palm Beach Gardens,” said Dr. Darwish.

“They were guided, you know? I would not make it if I was in any other setting,” said Laroche.

“I don’t know if there’s anywhere beyond that in terms of happiness, but whatever that is, utopia, I’m there,” said his brother.

Laroche plans to spend the next few months regaining his strength and reminding people COVID-19 is not something to take lightly.

“People have to wear masks, social isolation, take your distance if you don’t have to go out, stay in your place,” said Laroche.

Vlad Laroche is also a doctor. He thinks he was infected from treating patients with the virus. At this point, he has no target date for when he might go back to work. He said he’s just taking it day by day.