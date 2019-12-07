Florida baby fights back again porch pirates

TAMPA, FL. (KCAU) – A porch pirate got a lot more than they expected from a Tampa family.

A baby helped the family provide a gift that’s way worse than coal in a stocking.

Nine-month-old Nora is the star of the show in the Saleep household.

She’s also the reason porch pirates might think twice from now on.

“If they take it, they deserve it,” said Jacky Saleep, Nora’s mother.

The Saleeps’ say when they started noticing when their orders went missing, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

“I wanted them to get a taste of their own medicine,” said Sharly Saleep, Nora’s father.

“It was kind of like a team effort, he sealed it up made it look less suspicious, made it look like something you want to take, and she provided the diapers,” said Nora’s mother.

They say they put out a decoy package filled with three-day-old dirty diapers.

Then just a couple hours later, they found this surveillance video.

“Whoever these porch pirates were, they fell for it,” said Officer Sarah Michelson, Tampa Police Department.

Tampa Police took a report.

“It is that time of year where you do unfortunately start to get a lot more of these cases,” said Officer Michelson.

But the agency says package thefts are actually down across Tampa this year, from November 25 in 2018 to November 10 of this year.

“Residents are a lot more aware of what’s going on,” said Officer Michelson.

This family is also more aware too. They’ve installed more surveillance cameras and plan to tell Nora about this when she’s older.

“Just tell her it’s not right to take other peoples things and just be careful because it might not be what you’re expecting when you open it up,” said Jacky Saleep.

It’s a lesson they may not be done teaching just yet.

“We’re gonna have an upgrade, like cat litter now,” said Nora’s father.