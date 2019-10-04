Flags to fly half-staff in Iowa Saturday in honor of Fort Dodge pastor

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Flags in Iowa have been ordered to fly at half-staff all day Saturday.

The order came from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in honor and remembrance of Rev. Al Henderson.

Henderson was the pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge and in Boone. He was killed Wednesday night at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Henderson also served as the chaplain for the Fort Dodge Police Department, Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol and Fort Dodge Fire Department.

The State Capitol Building will be flying flags at half-staff Saturday as will flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Throughout the state, flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities.

The governor’s office asked that others in the state fly the flags at half-staff along with the state.