Flags ordered to be lowered on Saturday in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(KCAU) – Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota have ordered their state flags to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The governors of Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota are acting in accordance with President Trump’s proclamation to lower all United States flags.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. The flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law. From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind. (Iowa) Gov. Kim Reynolds

Bryon and I are keeping Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends in our prayers during this difficult time. (South Dakota) Gov. Kristi Noem