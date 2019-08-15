Flag and Memorial Wall dedication planned at Homer American Legion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the newest addition to the Homer American Legion, a flag and memorial wall. A short dedication program will be held Saturday, August 17 at the Legion Hall in Homer to honor the addition. The dedication will start at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The brick memorial wall is a tribute to the four branches of the military. It was 100% funded through donations from the community, individuals, and businesses.

Leadership Dakota County was also involved in getting the new flag in front of the Homer Legion Hall.

Scott Carlson, with Leadership Dakota County, and Dave Heck, with the Homer Legion, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.