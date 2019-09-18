Fishing for corn in a flooded field

NORTH OF YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Spring flooding hit farmers hard, and this fall hasn’t been much better. This latest round of flooding has some farmers, including Jason Kokes, turning to humor to get through it. Kokes farms with his father four miles north of Yankton on the James River.

Flooded field north of Yankton on the James River from Jason Kokes

On Saturday Kokes posted aerial photos of the flooding on Facebook. If you look closely, you can see the tassels on the corn surrounded by water.

Checking the moisture on James River corn pic.twitter.com/R8utAg4H6F — Jackrabbit Seed (@JackrabbitSeed) September 17, 2019

That post was followed by a fishing video. Only, instead of fish, a kayaker reels in a cob of corn.

Kokes’ most recent post gives you an idea of just how deep the water got over the weekend. These two pictures were taken in the same field just days apart. Since taking the pictures, the water has started to recede.