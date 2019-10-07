First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City hosts CROP Walk

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxlanders gathered to end hunger Sunday, one step at a time.

Over at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. They hosted a CROP Walk to help feed the hungry. This is the first time South Sioux City has held a crop walk in a few years. They were able to raise around a thousand dollars this year and organizers say it’s an easy way to fight hunger.

“Well one, it’s great exercise but it also it is easy to raise money to help people that need food, it’s not that difficult and there’s a lot of opportunities out there and this is just one of them,” said Pastor Douglas Dill.

Just across the river here in Sioux City, Grace United Methodist will hold their annual CROP Walk Sunday, October 20.