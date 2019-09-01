First airshow in 50 years at Chan Curney Airfield in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — The rain that ArtSplash felt, also grounded another Siouxland event on Saturday.

At the Chan Gurney Airfield in Yankton, S.D., they were supposed to have their first airshow in 50 years but unfortunately mother nature wasn’t cooperating. They instead opened up the hangers to the public to get up close with the flying machines and their pilots. So instead of watching the show in the sky, fans got to get autographs and hang out with world-class performers on the ground.

“Wing walking, we got the rad baron and we have all things going on so we’re kind of having an open meet and greet so to speak, kind of to fill in the time today [Saturday] and tomorrow [Sunday] will be full-scale airshow,” said Jake Hoffner the Airshow Chair.

Sunday will be day two of the festivities with doors opening at 10 a.m. and the show starting at 1 p.m.