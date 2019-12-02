Firefighters fight blaze on farm near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Firefighters battled a fire at a machine shed on a farm outside Rock Valley, Iowa, Sunday night.

Authorities were called to a building on fire at a farm on 1760 300th Street, about eight miles west of Rock Valley, Sunday around 7:42 p.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rock Valley Fire Department found a machine shed fully engulfed by fire when they arrived. The requested mutual assistance from other area fire departments. Fire departments from Hull, Doon, Inwood, Sioux Center and Hudson, S.D. assisted. The sheriff’s office also assisted.

No one was injured, but the building damages are estimated to be worth $750,000. The building had hay bales and dairy equipment inside of it. No livestock was in at the time of the fire.

The Rock Valley Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.