Firefighters called to Micahel Foods for massive fire

BLOOMFIELD, Nebraska (KCAU) – Firefighters were called to Michael Foods, a manufacturer west of Bloomfield, Nebraska, just after 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The vice president for Michael Foods said at least six neighboring communities responded to the massive fire.

There were no employees inside the facility at the time of the fire, but the company is reporting a large loss of birds and property damage.

Flames and smoke billowing from the fire could be seen from Hartington, Nebraska.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire or when the building will be ready to re-open.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.