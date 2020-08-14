Firefighters called after fearless iguana gets stuck in tree in Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Ever heard the one about the iguana in a tree?

Well, yes. But what about in a neighborhood tree? And a really high one, at that?

Cadence Marsh’s 8-year-old iguana “Aggie” was catching some sun on the pool Wednesday night in Lowellville, Ohio, when she jumped down and took off.

Five minutes later, she was found up in a tree.

“Next thing I know, I come looking for her and I can’t find her,” Marsh said. “I hear something scratching and I looked up and she’s really high in a tree.”

She called 911 and asked for the fire department.

Volunteer firefighters from Poland Township responded to the call.

“I know the people, so I knew they have an iguana, but I didn’t really know what to expect when I got there,” firefighter and EMT Madison Kelly said. “It definitely was a shocker.”

Kelly and fellow firefighter, EMT Bob Dutton said four responders showed up, pulled on the branch with a rope and then Marsh’s mom went up the ladder and retrieved Aggie before she could get any higher up.

“You look down and you hear iguana … ‘OK, so let’s go.’ This is what we do. We come up here, we all met, we looked at each other and said, ‘Iguana?’ and we went en route and there it was, an iguana up in a tree,” Dutton said. “It was a first for me.”

While the department is no stranger to odd calls, Dutton ranks this high on the list.

“It’s one of the top ones. I’ve never rescued an iguana before,” he said.

Marsh is glad her reptile is safe, but she said her pet is in trouble.

“She’s definitely grounded now, like, she has to be supervised all the time now,” she said.

Luckily for Aggie, it’s only for a week, then she can get back to sunbathing and climbing freely.

Marsh said she likes to climb the honeysuckle in their yard, so Aggie is no stranger to heights, but not the height of a pine tree branch she found.

“Her favorite spot is over at the honeysuckle, and she’ll just lay up there, but they always try to find the highest spot they can,” Marsh said.