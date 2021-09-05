Firefighter challenge event returns to Siouxland

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Worldwide Leader in Sports, ESPN, calls the Firefighter Combat Challenge the “toughest 2 minutes in sports.” Those who spectated the event Saturday in Sioux Center can agree: nothing’s easy about the challenge.

The Challenge Tour has been around for 30 years, with firefighter teams from across the country competing in 10 to 15 different cities each year.

Saturday’s event included a corporate bracket where Sioux Center’s city employee teams both advanced to the final, with City 1 coming out on top. Josh Mork was a part of that winning team. He spoke on why he wanted to be a part of this.

“Just go out there and do the best we can. The firefighters are used to doing this stuff daily, weekly. It’s cool to come out and see the stuff they go through and just running one leg of the relay. It’s incredible how exhausted you’d be after one event. It’s all about the morale of comradery, bringing everybody together, and supporting a great organization like this,” said Mork.

Besides the team relay portion, there were also individuals who were racing the entire course by themselves, including Ben Akins from Charleston, Illinois. He joined elite company Saturday by breaking two minutes and thirty seconds on his run, joining what’s known as the “Lions’ Den”.

“It’s pretty special because it is not easy to get. This course, for one thing, is very physically challenging. I mean they don’t call it the toughest two minutes in sports for nothing,” said Akins.

Akins said he believes the crowd in Sioux Center helped him accomplish this prestigious achievement.

“Thanks, Sioux Center, for being really supportive. I heard you guys out there cheering me on and that gave me some extra, little extra in the tank just hearing that, and it was good.”