Fire prevention week

Many families in Norfolk said they take fire prevention seriously. Dozens of families came to Norfolk Fire Division's open house to learn more.

NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU)- You never know when a fire will start in your home. On Sunday some of Norfolk’s fearless firefighters spent the day making sure their community is prepared.

“It means life or death if you don’t have a plan you could burn to death,” said Bonnie Geiger, who lives in Norfolk.

Many families in Norfolk said they take fire prevention seriously. Dozens of families came to Norfolk Fire Division’s open house to learn more.

“It’s just a reminder to get the community aware and making sure everybody is doing the preparation we need to stay safe,” said Lannce Grothe with the Norfolk Fire Division.

Officials said it’s important to check and replace the batteries in your home’s smoke detectors every season. But most of all make sure your kids understand what to do if there is a fire.

“If nobody knows where to go and they all go to different places or somebody goes to the neighbors. We might not know right away that somebody is out so we are gonna go in looking for them, where they might already be just sitting at the neighbor’s house and mom or dad or somebody doesn’t know they are over there so it’s important for them to understand what to do,” said Grothe.

But regardless of age. It’s always important to have a plan.

“Get up out of bed, get my glasses, my phone, and get outside either front door, back door, and call 911 and just tell them what happened,” said Shelia Summer, who lives in Norfolk.

Firemen also said it’s important to have a backup plan set in place in case something goes wrong.

“If you can’t get out of your bedroom you need to go out this window this is how you do it. Or if you are in the basement you have a knee grass window this is how you get out of the window so it’s just good practice,” said Grothe.

The Norfolk Fire Division plans on stopping by schools this month to make sure all kids in the area know what to do in case of an emergency.