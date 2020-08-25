Fire damages Omaha funeral home, but doesn’t delay services

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a funeral home in southeastern Omaha.

The Omaha Fire Department said crews responded to the fire at Good Sheperd Funeral Home shortly after midnight Saturday, and the fire was under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.

The funeral home’s owner, Michael Hoy, said Sunday that the fire primarily affected the office area and didn’t disturb two bodies or any cremated remains inside.

Three residents of an apartment above the funeral home were displaced.

Hoy said two funerals that had been planned Saturday were held at other locations.

