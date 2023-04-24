MADISON, Neb (KCAU) — The Tyson plant in Madison, Nebraska is limiting its operations after a fire broke out

Fire crews were dispatched to the plant Sunday morning. Multiple departments assisted the Madison Volunteer Fire Department. The flames were extinguished by 2:30. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The plant will have limited operations the remainder of this week while we fully assess the damage and begin repairs. We will ensure our full-time, active team members are taken care of as we gradually resume production,” the plant said in a statement to KCAU.