Final Stretch for Fall fun

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Friday proved a busy day for Scarecrow Farm as dozens came out for the final stretch of all things fall.

Although some changes had to be made this year due to the pandemic, including the closing of the corn pit, Scarecrow Farm’s Owner Todd Shumansky says he’s grateful for the big turnout this season.

“We’ve been busy, it’s a great Halloween season,” Shumansky said.

In place of a traditional haunted house, Scarecrow Farm boasts a ‘Haunted Forest’–keeping a Halloween tradition alive, while allowing for socially distanced, outdoor fun.

“You walk through a trail in the corn, and then you walk through a trail in the trees, and it has actors and animatronics in it as well,” Shumansky said.

“We have masks, but it’s nice to be somewhere where we can socially distance easily, and not necessarily have to wear the mask all the time,” parent Vera Hoskins said.

Shumansky also owns two indoor haunted houses in downtown Sioux City. He says COVID-19 hasn’t really changed how things are run, but health protocols have been put in place.

“This is our 21st season. We’ve been going since the beginning of October, so we have tonight and tomorrow night for that. We’ve done a lot of sanitizing, we recommend masks–it’s been an interesting year in that aspect,” Shumansky said.

The downtown haunted houses close after Halloween night. Scarecrow Farm wraps up their fall season on Sunday, November 1st.



