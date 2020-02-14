Fifteen confirmed cases of coronavirus now in U.S.

(ABC) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying there are now 15 people that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The global death toll jumped Thursday to more than 1,300 lives.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have now surpassed 60,000 after Chinese officials reported 15,000 new infections Thursday.

“One of the reasons why it’s difficult to predict is we still don’t konw much about the virus,” Tarik Jasarevic, spokesman for World Health Organization, said.

Health officials say a change in the way cases are tabulated caused the spike.

It’s not clear if the data provides the outbreak is bigger than previously thought.

More than 600 people who returned on charter flights from the epicenter of the virus, Wuhan, China, are under federal quarantine.

Officials say there’s a good chance the U.S. will see more cases in the coming weeks.