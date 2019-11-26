Festival of Trees again lighting up the Ho-Chunk Centre

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
A Sioux City holiday favorite is again open inside the Ho-Chunk Centre.
For the next 10 days Sioux City’s Festival of Trees will be on display for folks to bid on their favorite.
All 70 of these trees will be auctioned off on December 5th, with proceeds going to Lila Mae’s House. One of many Siouxland nonprofits to benefit from the festival of trees 27 years of service in Siouxland.
“This is also a way for the community to find out about the different local charities and what they do, because a lot of the time they just don’t realize what we have in this community,” says coordinator Dr. Tom Molstad
Again, you have until December 7th to head down to the Ho-Chunk centre to take a look at those trees and person and pick our your favorite.