FEMA is hiring South Dakotans

FEMA now hiring for full-time temporary jobs to help communities with recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — As recovery from winter storms and flooding continues in South Dakota, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is looking for help.

The agency now hiring for full-time temporary jobs to help communities with recovery.

Positions are based in four cities including Sioux Falls with at least 25 locally-hired workers in a variety of positions.

A high school diploma or GED is required. People with experience in construction, cost estimating and historic preservation are encouraged to apply.