FEMA deadline quickly approaching for Yankton County, S.D.

Yankton, S.D. (KCAU) — Yankton County residents, time is running out to apply for individual assistance from FEMA.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, South Dakota Department of Public Safety and FEMA would like to remind residents that the deadline to apply is August 6. The ask that you do not wait until the last day.

There are three ways you can register. Call 1-800-621-3362, online at www.disasterassistance.gov, or meet with a representative one on one at 807 Capital Street, Yankton, S.D.

When registering some basic information, Social Security Number, any private insurance information, address and zip code, phone number and basic directions to your home will be needed.

If you have any questions or for more information call the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.