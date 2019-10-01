Feed it Forward campaign kicks off at Brightside Cafe & Deli

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Feed It Forward campaign at Brightside cafe in Sioux City kicked off Monday, giving Siouxlanders a chance to purchase a meal for someone who may not be able to afford it.

The owners of Brightside donating the first $100 to Feed It Forward, but they know the community’s generosity will help the program grow.

“I’m really, really grateful for all the people we have in Siouxland that have a good enough heart to be able to give some money towards this great cause. And as you can see we’re kind of running out of space already so I think I’m gonna have to get out the door and start telling people to come get some free food,” Erik Munoz with Brightside Cafe & Deli said.

The owners tell KCAU 9 they have had visitors all the way from Boston who chose to take part in the Feed It Forward program while visiting Sioux City.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories