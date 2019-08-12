U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Dayton, OH shooter

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian passes a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District early Sunday morning in Dayton, Ohio. Ever since “Boston Strong” became a rallying cry after the Boston Marathon bombing, the idea of “strong” has become an inescapable part of how this country heals after tragedy. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio announced federal charges against a friend of the shooter in the Oregon District mass shooting Monday.

According to federal court documents, Ethan Kollie was charged in the Southern District of Ohio with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user/addict of a controlled substance, as well as making a false statement regarding firearms.

The affidavit filed in federal court claims that Kollie, who owns a handgun and a pistol, indicated to authorities that he purchased body armor, an upper receiver of an AR-15 weapon, and the 100-round double drum magazine for Conner Betts “earlier this year” which Betts used in the Oregon District mass shooting.

A search of Kollie’s residence discovered a marijuana plant and a bong. Agents also found the pistol on a counter and Kollie said the handgun was in his bedroom.

The FBI again interviewed Kollie on Aug. 8 at his place of work, according to the affidavit. He disclosed to agents that he was concealed carry and had a permit to do so. Kollie also admitted that he and Betts had done “hard drugs,” marijuana, and acid “four to five times a week during 2014 to 2015.” Agents asked Kollie how often he had done drugs in the past year and half to which he responded that he has smoked marijuana every day since he was 14.

Forms obtained by the FBI show that when Kollie purchased the Draco pistol, he check the “no” box when asked whether he was an “unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

When Kollie’s residence was searched again on Aug. 8, he admitted to being a regular user of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms, both of which he grew in his residence. Kollie then admitted to lying on the firearm form, saying he knew if he checked “yes,” he would not be able to purchase the firearm.

Kollie also acknowledged, according to the court documents, that he purchased the body armor, upper receiver of the AR-15 weapon, and the 100-round double drum magazine for Betts, which he stored in Kollie’s residence to hide from Betts’ parents. Kollie said he watched and helped Betts assemble the AR-15 that was used in the shooting. Betts then took possession of the weapon, drum magazine, and body armor approximately six to eight weeks ago.