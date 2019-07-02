Federal investigation reveals lack of cyber security in government agencies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — A brand new federal investigation reveals at least eight government agencies are all failing to meet federal cyber security standards. Some are still lacking basic infrastructure to defend against cyber threats.

Raquel Martin talks with lawmakers about the investigation that outlines 10 years of failed responses.

“Now millions of American’s personal information stands at risk not by private companies, but by the federal government.”

That’s according to a new federal investigation that reveals at least eight federal agencies lack basic tools to prevent a cyber attack.

“We’re concerned about it, it’s really an alarming report,” said Republican Senator Rob Portmen from Ohio.

In 2015, foreign hackers stole the data of 22 million Americans from a federal agency. Portman said that should’ve been in a wake-up call. Now he’s calling for massive reforms to prevent it from happening again.

“The government agencies need to be held to the same standards we hold the private sector,” James Lewis with the Center for Strategic and International Studies said.

James Lewis, a cyber security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies agrees with Portman’s reforms but said if Congress wants improvement they will put their money where their mouth is.

“Every year cyber security in the federal government gets a little better the bad news, people who are going after the federal government also get better so it’s a race,” Lewis added.

At this early stage, it’s unclear if Portman’s planned legislation will include that funding.