Federal grand jury investigating Iowa trooper’s misconduct

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A spokesman says the Iowa Department of Public Safety will hand over internal misconduct records to a federal grand jury investigating a trooper after unsuccessfully fighting a subpoena in court.

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the department must comply with the subpoena, which seeks internal investigation records related to an officer who is under scrutiny for possible civil rights violations.

The department had asked the courts to quash the subpoena, saying that it would have a chilling effect on internal investigations.

A federal judge and the appeals court upheld the subpoena, saying the department failed to show it was unreasonable.

The ruling doesn’t identify the officer under investigation.