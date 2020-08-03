FDA investigating salmonella outbreak from onions

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), onions sold by Thomson International are being recalled in all 50 states and the District of Columbia after being linked to a salmonella outbreak that’s sickened over 350 people in 34 states.

The recall includes red, white and yellow onions and sweet yellow onions sold at two of the nation’s largest grocery sellers, Walmart and Kroger.

A list of stores, including several around Siouxland can be found here.

Cases have been reported all across the United States with the highest number of cases concentrated in western states including Oregon, Utah, California, and Montana. The CDC has published a state-by-state outbreak map showing where cases are currently present in the country.

The public Health Agency of Canada says the onions were also exported to Canada and are tied to 114 salmonella cases.

The CDC recommends checking with restaurants and grocery stores to ensure they don’t use or sell onions from Thomson International. If they don’t know where they come from, avoid buying the product.

Signs of salmonella include a stomach ache, fever and diarrhea for four to seven days. Approximately 420 people die from salmonella each year.

Those with recall questions can call Thomson International 661-845-1111.