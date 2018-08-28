FCC focusing on rural broadband

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Many use high speed internet every day, but for some people in rural areas around Siouxland, an internet connection can be hard to get. The FCC is now trying to fix that.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri says when it comes to internet access, Missouri is a black hole.

"We're behind the rest of the country on this, and I am not satisfied with that," Blunt said.

Blunt says without broadband access everyone from farmers to students suffer.

"Whether it is farming in the field, whether it is keeping up with commodity prices, whether it is your kids having equal access to information when they are doing their homework as someone who lives closer to the schoolhouse when they do their homework, there is no reason we can't solve this," Blunt said.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he's found a solution.

"We allocated up to $2 billion dollars to help address those gaps and fix broadband across the country," Pai said.

The Connect America Fund is designed to bring internet access to rural areas. The program gives $2 billion to select companies to build that infrastructure.

"They have certain service requirements that they have to meet in terms of speed and the like, and they also have a time frame in which they have to build out," said Pai.

Pai says more than 100 providers will work in 45 states to expand wired broadband and bring internet into homes.

They have to build out to make sure that folks in rural Missouri and everywhere around the country are connected.

"There are lots of places that are hard to get to, there are a lot of places that are hard to serve," Blunt said.

Pai says the goal is for every American to have internet access in at least 10 years.