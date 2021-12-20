SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Much of the holiday spirit are the songs we play during this time of year.

The father-son duo, Jack and Mike Langley, played Sunday a set of some of the most popular Christmas music, with their own acoustic flare, to a crowd over at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

The center hopes the performance leaves everyone with holiday cheer.

“They’re all classical holiday tunes that people will just love. And I can see them kind of singing along in their chairs and I hope it’s bringing back a lot of memories for them,” Tracy Bennett of the Betty Strong Encounter Center said.

This was the last Sunday program for the center this year but it will be open to the public to visit, programs will resume January 9, 2022.