Father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost dies at 73

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Larry Frost, the father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 73.

The elder Frost’s death on Wednesday was announced by his oldest son, Steve Frost, on Wednesday night.

Well before his youngest son played for and later became head coach of the Huskers, Larry Frost played at NU from 1966 to 1969. He coached his sons in high school football, compiling a high school coaching career record of 180-52-3.

In 2019, he and Scott Frost were inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame together.

Larry Frost is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Carol Frost, and his two sons.