PARKSTON, South Dakota (KCAU) – South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced the death of Quincy Greaves, 30, after a fatal crash in Hutchinson County.

Authorities said the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Greaves was driving west near Parkston, South Dakota when she lost control on the ice-covered road.

She was thrown from her vehicle as it rolled into a ditch.

Greaves was pronounced dead at the scene and the only person involved in the crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

