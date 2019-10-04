Farmers late to harvest are fearing frost

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Field Agronomist, Joel DeJong says, “This year’s farming season has been a real challenge. Being timely and planting was very difficult on a lot of producers, so we were late and now we’re behind again.”

After a winter that refused to quit and a spring that wouldn’t start, farmers across the Midwest began planting season almost a month behind schedule.

DeJong says, “Often we lose yield due to lack of moister, but this year it’s too much moister.”

Now, still struggling to catch up, farmers are hoping a late frost will give their crops the time they need to fully mature.

“If it freezes and kills the plant before it’s mature, it reduces the quality, it doesn’t store as well, it isn’t as valuable and of course it reduces the yields. So we’re hoping that this killing frost will hold off until we get those crops mature,” says DeJong.

Another problem with harvesting late in the year is that it takes longer for things to get dry.

United Soybean Board member, Tom Oswald says, “They have to have soil dry enough to support the equipment and the air temperatures and humidity has to be such that the soybeans dry within a moister range that are marketable.”

DeJong says, “We’re likely not going to get enough time to dry that crop down like we’d like to have this fall. Which means we’re going to have storage issues and we’re also going to have to spend a lot more money drying that crop.”

And even if mother nature cooperates, it’s a race against time to finish the job.

“We’ll find a way to get out there whenever we can and just hope we get the window to do it,” says Oswald.

“We have to just be optimistic and hope we get good windows of opportunity to dry this crop in the field and get to harvest,” says DeJong.