Family: Man who died in jail was denied basic medical care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The family of a man who died in a South Dakota county jail have filed a civil rights lawsuit arguing that he died because he was denied basic medical care.

The lawsuit says 30-year-old Seryl Leroy Pomani died in the custody of Hughes County Jail after experiencing chronic health complications related to diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

The lawsuit says jail staff were aware of Pomani’s health conditions when he was booked for third-degree burglary. The Argus Leader reports Monday that the lawsuit says Pomani died July 18, 2018, after staff didn’t provide the proper medical care when they found his blood sugar abnormally high.