Family hopes to spread awareness of drowning prevention after suffering loss of daughter

(CNN) – It’s a leading cause of injury-related death for children. Drowning is quick and often silent, but it doesn’t have to happen. One family is sharing their story of loss in hopes that it saves others.

Just a few weeks away from her fifth birthday, Elliott Githens went to a neighborhood pool party with her mother, Amy Githens, and her brother, John Githens.

“I remember Elliott after eating saying, ‘Mommy, can I go see some friends,'” said Amy. “I remember vividly looking at her. I remember exactly where she was standing and saying, ‘ Yes. You may go see your friends, but you may not get in the pool.'”

That was the last thing Amy ever said to her daughter. John first spotted his sister in the pool.

“It was madness at that point and from that point on,” said Amy. “People were working on her, trying to resuscitate her. I vividly remember somebody screaming, ‘Call 911!'”

“The world as we knew it completely changed,” she said.

“Coming home to our house that night, knowing that she would never come in there again. Our home was unrecognizable with just the three of us,” said Amy.

At the time, Amy didn’t know drowning is the number one injury-related killer of children between one and four. That’s why she’s partnered with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4life to send out a simple message: keep children younger than six within arms’ reach and keep older kids, who can confidently swim 2 laps of the pool, within eyes’ reach around the water.

Elliott’s been gone longer than she was on the earth, but every time it gets warm, thoughts turn to that day.

“If we can prevent this from happening to even just one other family, it’s the perfect way to honor Elliott,” said

Among children ages one to four, most drownings happen in home swimming pools, but it only takes one inch of water and 30 seconds for a child to drown.